Boston Partners Lowers Stock Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,051 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.63% of Matrix Service worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Matrix Service by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Matrix Service by 604.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 254,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 218,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Matrix Service by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Matrix Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Matrix Service news, Director John D. Chandler acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42. Matrix Service has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

