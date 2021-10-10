Boston Partners Sells 268 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Boston Partners cut its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in JD.com were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA cut their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

NASDAQ JD opened at $78.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.83. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

