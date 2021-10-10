Boston Partners Takes $1.10 Million Position in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.17% of Vine Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vine Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vine Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vine Energy during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Vine Energy during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Vine Energy during the second quarter valued at $188,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on VEI shares. Morgan Stanley cut Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vine Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of VEI opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. Vine Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $97.66 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

