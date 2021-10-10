Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,968 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $58,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $157.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.62 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.84.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.69.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

