Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $142.94 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,375 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.1% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $142,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,408,693,000 after purchasing an additional 278,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,065,401,000 after purchasing an additional 176,270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,439,000 after purchasing an additional 98,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $492.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $490.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.42 and a 52-week high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

