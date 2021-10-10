Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $48.98 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,961 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Crown worth $48,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,440,000 after purchasing an additional 134,633 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,682,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,548,000 after buying an additional 359,555 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,464,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,242,000 after buying an additional 73,444 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after buying an additional 351,373 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,271,000 after buying an additional 663,893 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

Shares of CCK opened at $103.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.90 and a one year high of $114.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

