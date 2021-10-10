Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $58.70 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,048 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of General Dynamics worth $58,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.2% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 27,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,262,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 39,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 23.3% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $202.12 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.45.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

