Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,040 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $68,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,158. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.73.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $202.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.85 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

