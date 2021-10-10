Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 199,501 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,501 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $39,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth $229,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 52.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 100,034 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 34,201 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 42.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth $4,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 68.46%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

