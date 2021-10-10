Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 61,594 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,411,966 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 61,594 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $42,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in HP by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in HP by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $102,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,176,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $132,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,278 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 769.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,115,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $67,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

