Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 38,116 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,116 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $25,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Truist Financial by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

TFC opened at $60.83 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.