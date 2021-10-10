Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,855 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $29,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 107.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 422,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,942,000 after buying an additional 219,102 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 42,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.77.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $62.33 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average is $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

