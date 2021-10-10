Bridgewater Associates LP Cuts Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,040,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,479 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $16,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,000.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. CLSA cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

