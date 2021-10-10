Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in AON were worth $19,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in AON by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of AON by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.15.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $294.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $302.33. The stock has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

