Bridgewater Associates LP Has $16.25 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.11% of Masco worth $16,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Masco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Masco by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Masco by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Masco by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $56.87 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average of $60.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

