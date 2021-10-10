Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,986 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.14% of Teleflex worth $27,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.80.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $362.91 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

