Bridgewater Associates LP Lowers Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $18,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,629,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,611,000 after acquiring an additional 34,456 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,661 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23,185 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $6,957,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,130 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

NYSE GM opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.95. The firm has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

