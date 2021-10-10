Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $19.58 Million Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 87,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,583,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Latash Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $2,683,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 169.6% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 35.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 180,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,305,000 after acquiring an additional 46,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 129,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after buying an additional 56,203 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW stock opened at $216.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.29 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.31 and a 200-day moving average of $226.41.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.