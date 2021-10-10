Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 89,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,190,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN opened at $195.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $141.33 and a fifty-two week high of $200.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.27.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.