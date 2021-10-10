Brokerages Anticipate Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKFG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.88% of Markforged as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Markforged stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,570. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30. Markforged has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $15.10.

