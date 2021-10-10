Brokerages Anticipate NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. NetScout Systems also reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $26.96. 261,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,417. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

