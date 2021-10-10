Brokerages Anticipate The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Brokerages forecast that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.14. The Progressive reported earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%.

Several research firms have commented on PGR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $90.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,023,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

