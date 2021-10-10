Brokerages Expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to Announce $1.59 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.95. Bonanza Creek Energy reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $10.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BCEI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth $122,000.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

