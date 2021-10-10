Brokerages Expect Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BRF’s earnings. BRF reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BRF will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BRF.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 2.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in BRF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BRF by 3,099.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BRF during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in BRF by 54.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BRF during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRFS remained flat at $$4.81 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,967,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,737,698. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.76. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

