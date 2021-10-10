Brokerages Expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.75 Million

Analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will report $15.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.60 million and the lowest is $14.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $16.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $62.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.70 million to $67.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $60.35 million, with estimates ranging from $59.80 million to $60.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $147.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.19. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

