Brokerages Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLSD shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,468,968.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,320,632.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,488 shares of company stock worth $2,227,836 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $303.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.55. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

