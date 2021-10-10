Brokerages Expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will post $8.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.16 billion and the highest is $8.96 billion. Exelon reported sales of $8.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $32.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.00 billion to $35.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $32.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.52 billion to $36.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Exelon by 0.9% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Exelon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Exelon by 0.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $48.35 on Friday. Exelon has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average of $46.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

