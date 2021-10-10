Brokerages Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Hub Group reported sales of $924.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hub Group.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 84,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,939,000 after acquiring an additional 79,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hub Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,934 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Hub Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,385 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

HUBG traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $74.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.26 and its 200-day moving average is $67.76.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.