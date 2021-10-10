Brokerages Expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $898.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will announce sales of $898.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $897.06 million and the highest is $902.10 million. Plexus posted sales of $913.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PLXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, September 10th. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

Shares of PLXS traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.76. 45,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,382. Plexus has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 25.5% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,594,000 after buying an additional 448,141 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 23.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 704,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,432,000 after buying an additional 136,167 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 17.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 820,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,376,000 after buying an additional 122,869 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,076,000 after buying an additional 122,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 671.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 77,327 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

