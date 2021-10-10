Brokerages Expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will post sales of $89.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.50 million. RE/MAX posted sales of $71.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year sales of $326.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.10 million to $329.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $364.51 million, with estimates ranging from $349.75 million to $379.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RE/MAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

RMAX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.88. 47,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,582. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is presently 62.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RE/MAX by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,358,000 after acquiring an additional 133,296 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in RE/MAX by 335.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RE/MAX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,222,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,076,000 after buying an additional 83,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RE/MAX by 105.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 72,598 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the second quarter worth about $1,828,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

