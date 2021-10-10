Brokerages Set argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT at $346.77

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $351.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $4.86 on Tuesday, hitting $295.72. 75,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,760. argenx has a 52 week low of $244.98 and a 52 week high of $382.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.93. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 0.97.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. The company had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that argenx will post -7.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in argenx by 458.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in argenx by 69.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in argenx by 38.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 59.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

