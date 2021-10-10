Brokerages Set Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Price Target at $22.00

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTDPY. Peel Hunt raised Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised Barratt Developments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS BTDPY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. 6,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,084. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

