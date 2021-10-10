Brokerages Set First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Target Price at $15.50

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after buying an additional 538,511 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after buying an additional 333,180 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 233,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after buying an additional 225,064 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after buying an additional 223,082 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FCF opened at $14.35 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.79%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.