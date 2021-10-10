Brokerages Set Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Price Target at $21.11

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

GTES stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.76. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at $1,581,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 95.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,567,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after buying an additional 767,457 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at $5,189,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 166.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 506,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 10.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,355,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,637,000 after purchasing an additional 320,210 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

