Brokerages Set GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) PT at C$61.17

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE:GDI opened at C$55.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$34.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.53. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 22.85.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$372.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.3699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne sold 26,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$1,543,393.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,034 shares in the company, valued at C$3,893,912.38. Also, Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.90, for a total transaction of C$142,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,564,750.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

