Brokerages Set Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target at $148.50

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.72. The stock had a trading volume of 175,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,368. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.96. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $176.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 485.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director James Reid sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $202,766.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,766.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,542,189.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,268 shares of company stock valued at $24,263,631 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. 50.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.