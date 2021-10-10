Brokerages Set Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Price Target at $116.33

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at about $5,079,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 100.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 500.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after purchasing an additional 261,511 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OXM opened at $89.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.10. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently -92.82%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

