Brokerages Set PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) PT at $101.75

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $65.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.28.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.06 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at about $170,987,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at about $14,219,000. ADW Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 11.8% in the second quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,377,000 after purchasing an additional 215,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,314,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after purchasing an additional 210,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 23.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 754,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,802,000 after purchasing an additional 143,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.