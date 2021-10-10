Brokerages Set South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) PT at $14.00

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday.

South32 stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 44,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,832. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. South32 has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. South32’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.61%.

About South32

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

