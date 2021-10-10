Brokerages Set TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) PT at $58.64

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. CICC Research started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,592,771 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $581,577,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,118,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,946,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,835,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,773,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $38.45 on Thursday. TuSimple has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $79.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.50.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

