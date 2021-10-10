Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $651.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will announce sales of $651.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $648.33 million and the highest is $654.81 million. Brookdale Senior Living posted sales of $807.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.69 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4,597.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,967 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,262,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,464 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $7,209,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at $9,085,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,264,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,922. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

