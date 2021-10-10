Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Head-To-Head Survey

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

69.9% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima -29.67% -12.15% -4.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A -$2.74 billion N/A N/A Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima $1.29 billion 0.23 -$251.31 million ($0.10) -68.50

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Brookfield Renewable and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 1 1 0 2.50 Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Renewable presently has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.87%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable beats Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

