Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report sales of $73.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.16 million to $74.70 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $70.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $298.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $296.69 million to $300.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $300.56 million, with estimates ranging from $295.33 million to $305.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.69 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRKL shares. Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of BRKL stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.70. 135,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,220. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

