BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Research analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

SMFR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SMFR opened at $8.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33. Sema4 has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sema4 stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 129,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.05% of Sema4 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

