BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Shares Gap Up to $10.29

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.29, but opened at $10.65. BTRS shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 102 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America started coverage on BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 74,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $161,563.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in BTRS during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in BTRS during the second quarter worth about $617,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in BTRS by 15.6% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,258,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 440,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BTRS during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in BTRS during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

