Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to post $1.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.42. Builders FirstSource posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,211. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.75. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.43.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.