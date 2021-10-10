Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to post $1.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.42. Builders FirstSource posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,211. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.75. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.43.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

