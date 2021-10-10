Bvf Partners L. P/Il Sells 985,447 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $28.10 on Friday. Merus has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merus will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MRUS shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Merus by 25.5% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,185,000 after buying an additional 1,479,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 5.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,084,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,430,000 after purchasing an additional 147,459 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 33.1% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 472,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 91.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 233,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 131.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 181,564 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.