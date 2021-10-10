ByteNext Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $20,164.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00134945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00086814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,329.01 or 0.99938713 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.55 or 0.06387933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003391 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars.

