Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives $4.16 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.16.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRNCY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.16 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.19. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.87.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

