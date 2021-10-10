Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,683 SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 184,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:WIP opened at $54.26 on Friday. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average of $56.58.

